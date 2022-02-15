The Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games will be broadcast by Mediapro after the company won a public tender created by the Organising Committee.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Felipe De Pablo, executive director of Santiago 2023, Jose Luis Rubio, director of audio-visual services of Mediapro, Andrew Parsons, International Paralympic Committee President and Julio Cesar Avila, Americas Paralympic Committee President.

All sports, including the 57 disciplines in the Pan American Games and 18 in the Parapan American Games, will be live on television for the first time in the history of the Games.

A total of 1900 hours - 700 more than Lima 2019 - can be seen at a production cost of $11.8 million (£8.7 million/€10.3 million) compared to the $20 million (£14.7 million/€17.6 million) contract from Lima 2019.

"We are moving forward according to schedule and having this alliance assures us a world-class production," said De Pablo, Santiago 2023 executive director.

"This is one of the most prestigious audio-visual companies in the world which fills us with peace of mind and confidence."

🚨RÉCORD DE HORAS DE TRANSMISIÓN TENDRÁN LOS JUEGOS PANAMERICANOS @santiago2023🚨



Hoy se firmó el acuerdo entre @GrupoMEDIAPRO firma y Santiago 2023



Se transmitirán todos los deportes en vivo, tecnología 4K y 5G y habrá un total nunca antes visto de 1521 horas de transmisión pic.twitter.com/IZyUu404OJ — Panam Sports (@PanamSports) February 14, 2022

The broadcast signal will be shared with tendered television operators for viewers across all platforms, including subscription television and streaming services.

"We are very excited to take this first step to pass this milestone and inspect the venues," said Rubio, director of audio-visual services of Mediapro.

"This visit allows us to begin our planning and the series of measures and activities that we will have to carry out throughout the contract.

"We have travelled here with a multidisciplinary team of eight people from Europe and different parts of South America to begin this journey with great enthusiasm alongside the people of the Organising Committee, with whom we are completely satisfied."

Mediapro will distribute the broadcast signal to tendered television operators in order to reach millions of viewers across platforms such as over-the-air signals, subscription television and digital steaming services.

The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games is set to be held from October 20 to November 5 followed by the Parapan American Games from November 17 to 26.

Nearly 9,000 athletes from 41 countries will be participating in the event.