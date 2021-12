The Santiago 2023 Organising Committee has laid the first stone of the Athletes' Village, as construction work begins on the Village.

The Pan American Village, as it has been named, is due to host nearly 9,000 athletes at the Pan American and Parapan American Games in 2023, the first time Chile has hosted the event.

Located in the Cerrillos Bicentennial Park in the southern sector of the capital, the ceremony was led by Chile President Sebastian Píñera, who lowered a box containing the wishes of community residents, athletes and those who will work on the project into the ground.

Panam Sports President Neven Ilic; Santiago 2023 President and Chilean Sports Minister Cecilia Perez; Minister of Housing and Urban Planning Felipe Ward; regional Governor Claudio Orrego; Cerrillos Mayor Lorena Facuse; Chilean Olympic Committee President Miguel Angel Mujica; and Chilean Paralympic Committee President Sebastian Villavicencio also all attended the ceremony.

Athletes and Para athletes were also in attendance, including shooter Francisca Crovetto and Cerrillos native Para swimmer Alberto Abarza.

After the Games, the Village will convert into social housing, Píñera announced.

Panam Sports President Neven Ilic expressed his excitement at the prospect of Chile taking advantage of the Games coming to the country for the first time ©Panam Sports

"We have to recover the sense of community," said Píñera.

"A house or an apartment is much more than a set of walls, a roof and doors, it is a place for the development of families and for the growth of children.

"This housing complex will reflect that essence, incorporating families who are vulnerable and those of the middle class."

The Village consists of 1,345 apartments and will cost approximately $100 million (£76 million/€89 million), it has been claimed.

Ilic said: "Where the Pan American and Olympic Games have passed, sports history has changed forever.

"The legacy of this event will last for many years, many countries before have taken advantage of the Games and now it is Chile’s challenge to do the same."

Perez said: "It was a dream that we thought, given all the inconveniences we’ve faced, perhaps might not be fulfilled or would not be prioritised during such hard times for our country.

"I am grateful that sport has been a priority that has not only been spoken but also has been apparent in our actions."

The Santiago 2023 Games are due to commence