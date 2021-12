Organisers of the Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games have launched a new TikTok account.

It is hoped the move will help Santiago 2023 engage with younger generations that use the popular social media platform for short videos.

The Santiago 2023 official page has been launched with less than two years to go before the 2023 Pan American Games in Chile.

Santiago 2023 has already posted four videos on TikTok, with the Games' official mascot Fiu starring in all of them.

Fiu can be seen in a variety of locations gearing up for the Games and features in another short video with athletes expressing their excitement for Santiago 2023.

The mascot is inspired by the seven-coloured rush tyrant, also known as Tachuris rubrigastra, which is native to South America and commonly found in the wetlands of Chile.

Fiu was named the official mascot for the Games in October following a public vote.

Santiago 2023 believes Fiu’s colours represent the "diversity of human beings", as they signify "strength", "perseverance", "respect", "determination", "honesty", "companionship" and "passion".

The Chilean capital is due to play host to the Pan American Games from October 20 to November 5 in 2023, followed by the Parapan American Games from October 17 to November 26.

Santiago was confirmed as host in November 2017 after its bid was unanimously approved by Panam Sports.

The city was the sole bidder for the 19th edition of the Games, following the withdrawal of Bueno Aires in Argentina.