Bing Dwen Dwen frenzy set to resume as new Beijing 2022 mascot stocks arrive

A new supply of 2,000 more Bing Dwen Dwen toys have arrived in Beijing for distribution to licensed stores in the city according to Beijing 2022 organisers.

They are expected to reach the stores soon.

A further 35,000 are to be shipped to the Olympic city later this week.

Before March 4th, it is claimed that an additional 100,000 will be available.

Piao Xuedong, director of the marketing department of the Organizing Committee, gave assurances that all those who wanted a mascot would eventually be able to obtain one.

"As long as there is demand, we will keep sending Bing Dwen Dwen to the market until everyone who wants one gets one," Piao said.

Athletes, media and closed-loop Games workers would have the opportunity to obtain mascots from the first batches and those who had pre-ordered online would also be supplied.

There had been a surge of demand for the mascot following the Opening Ceremony 11 days ago.

Volunteers spray paint an image of Bing Dwen Dwen at the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre ©Getty Images

There were reports of overnight queues in freezing temperatures at the flagship store in Wangfujing, a few kilometres from the Forbidden City.

Queues have been forming to buy other items with the mascot’s likeness, including keyrings and snow globes.

Stores in Beijing imposed a limit of one plush toy per person.

"Each accreditation card is allowed to purchase one," warned a notice outside the Main Media Centre, where a long queue was formed.

The accreditation number of each purchaser was recorded.

"People who were recorded cannot order more in this score currently," the notice added.

"Olympics memorabilia has become an unexpected hit in China and none more than the plush toy which is the mascot for the Beijing 2022 Games," the New York Times, said.

The first consignment of the special "Spring Festival" edition is anticipated on Saturday.

The number in stock is expected to reach 180,000 before the Winter Paralympics open.