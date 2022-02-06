The Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen has been sold out at many stores in Beijing after a buying frenzy followed the Opening Ceremony.

Many began queuing shortly afterwards in sub-zero temperatures outside the Beijing 2022 store in Wangfujing, a district only two kilometres away from the Forbidden City.

Chinese state media reported staff brought out hot drinks for those in the queue.

5,000 mascots disappeared in 15 minutes according to Alibaba’s ecommerce portal TMall.

Production is set to resume after the New Year holiday to replenish stocks.

Those who were disappointed were told to return on Wednesday when more stocks are expected.

"One Bing Dwen Dwen per family" has started to trend on the Chinese social media site Weibo according to Xinhua.

"Some friends asked me where they could buy Bing Dwen Dwen," Beijing 2022 spokesman Zhao Weidong said.

"It demonstrates people's attention towards the Beijing Winter Olympics and the achievement of engaging 300 million people in winter sports in China."

There were similar scenes at other stores.

As a giant panda dressed in a full-body shell of ice, Bing Dwen Dwen, the official mascot of #Beijing2022 is soaring into popularity with its adorable look. Many offline stores have reportedly sold out the cute mascot-themed products. Have you got your #BingDwenDwen? pic.twitter.com/7AfVog2RBl — libijian李碧建 (@libijian2) February 6, 2022

In the media centre, the store announced a restriction allowing the purchase of one plush toy and one item in each other category.

Nevertheless, by the time the store closed on Sunday night, almost all the shelves were empty.

A notice outside said "thank you for your understanding and adoration of the licensed products."

Medallists receive a mascot with a gold laurel wreath at the presentation ceremony and members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) were given a mascot as souvenirs after the banquet.

"He is lively, funny and witty and of course full of positive energy," IOC director Christophe Dubi said.

"It should be part of my collection but also yours," he added.