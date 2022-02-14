Former President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and longest-serving International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Richard Pound has suggested Russia has a "timeout" from the Olympic Games following the latest doping controversy in the Kamila Valieva case.

Pound, the founding President of WADA, and who led the organisation from 1999 until 2007, theorised that a suspension from the Games for Russia would improve anti-doping control in the nation.

The 15-year-old Valieva tested positive for banned substance trimetazidine, a medicine usually used to prevent angina attacks and help blood flow to the heart, in a test at the Russian Figure Skating Championship in Saint Petersburg on December 25.

A suspension of any length could lead to the teenager losing her medals won at the European Championships in January, as well as her Olympic team event gold from Beijing 2022.

A Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision on whether Valieva will be allowed to compete in the women's singles tomorrow is to due be announced today at 2 pm local time in Beijing.

The International Testing Agency - on behalf of the IOC - are appealing the lifting of the provisional suspension by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, which have cleared her to compete in competition while the anti-doping investigation continues.

Also seeking to reimplement the provisional suspension are WADA and the International Skating Union.

Kamila Valieva's fate at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is on the line today ©Getty Images

Speaking to Reuters, Pound claimed the nation would improve its anti-doping programme with a ban from the Games, accusing Russia of being "unrepentant" over the matter.

"At a certain point if they are absolutely incorrigible you end up with the position of take a country timeout," said Pound.

"We could say we can help you, you got a problem.

"We can concentrate on it.

"Take a time out for one or two, or three Olympic Games until you get this under control.

"The Russians don't help themselves because they have been absolutely unrepentant.

"They won't admit anything, they appeal every single decision.

"I think the approach probably has been too lenient to allow them to compete as the Russian Olympic Committee."

Pound criticised those who allegedly gave her the substance, adding the risk that is involved with taking trimetazidine.

"This is not like a tainted supplement this is a non-therapeutic use of a fairly potent drug."

Russia are competing as the Russian Olympic Committee at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

The head of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture and Sports, Dmitry Svishchev, responded to 79-year-old Pound's comments, claiming that the Canadian has "always been anti-Russian".

"Pound is in his eighties," said Svishchev to publication Secret.

"Instead of sitting in a rocking chair and looking at the sea, relaxing and thinking no longer about earthly affairs, but about the eternal, he recalls his dislike for Russia.

"He has always been anti-Russian."

Valieva is regarded as the best women's figure skater in the world as the number-one ranked athlete in the 2021-2022 season.

She became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympic Games - doing it twice in her routine during the team event, which the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won.

The ROC are competing under a neutral flag, national anthem and uniforms as part of CAS sanctions imposed in December 2020 due to findings of state-sponsored doping.