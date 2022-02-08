Exclusive: Frimpong calls for IOC talks on lack of African athletes at Beijing 2022

Ghanaian skeleton racer Akwasi Frimpong says he feels like Africans "don’t belong" at the Winter Olympics here after seeing the number of athletes representing the continent at the Games halved in the space of four years.

Frimpong was among a record-breaking group of 12 athletes from eight African nations to compete at Pyeongchang 2018.

But the figure has been cut to six for Beijing 2022, with Frimpong missing out after the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) ditched continental quota spots for the Games.

Frimpong told insidethegames that he felt the IBSF and International Olympic Committee (IOC) had given sliding sports a platform to kick on in Africa after Pyeongchang 2018 but claims winter sports are now "moving backwards".

"Right now we feel like we don’t belong," said Frimpong.

"As an African athlete what's the message?

"Is the message that we are not good enough?

"Of course there is a gap between being competitive compared to the guy who is going to win the gold medal.

"I believe that we are coming here with the idea of the Olympic spirit, but right now I am kind of doubting that a little.

"What does the Olympics really stand for?

"Does it stand for inclusion?

"We are not asking for somebody to compete who just showed up yesterday with his sled in his arms.

"There are enough talented African athletes out there that are able and willing to compete.

"We are asking for all winter sports, not just sliding sports, to be able to include the continental representation but come up with the rule of qualification standard."

Carlos Mäder is the only Ghanaian representative at the Games after Frimpong failed to qualify for Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

While there are no African athletes competing in skeleton, bobsleigh or luge, with Frimpong missing out on qualifying, six have qualified in skiing.

They are Shannon-Ogbnai Abeda of Eritrea, Carlos Mäder of Ghana, Mialitiana Clerc of Madagascar, Moroccans Abderrahim Kemmissa and Yassine Aouich - all Alpine skiers - and Samuel Ikpefan of Nigeria, who is due to compete in cross-country.

Frimpong called for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to give African athletes a "seat at the table" to discuss a way to increase the number of participants prior to Milan Cortina 2026.

"There should be a conversation between the IOC, International Federations and maybe developing African athletes in winter sport to talk about what is needed to be able to move forward," said the 35-year-old.

"Are we not good enough to be there?

"We are definitely behind when it comes winter sport.

"There is no lack of ambition and want from us to represent our countries and spend time in the cold.

"Of course we all want to go to the Olympics, but we also want to be included."

Mialitiana Clerc of Madagascar competed in the women's giant slalom, finishing 41st ©Getty Images

Since competing at Pyeongchang 2018, Frimpong climbed from 99th in the IBSF rankings to just outside the top 60 in the world.

He arrived in Germany last month looking to add to his qualification points only to test positive for COVID-19.

Frimpong's coaches wrote letters to the IOC in a bid to reinstate the continental quota, but those calls were rejected.

"Being competitive at this Olympics was going to give me the chance to show aspiring athletes that it is possible for us to become better," added Frimpong.

"That’s an important message that I wanted to send out there.

"Unfortunately, because of COVID I wasn’t able to do that and not having the continental quota makes it virtually impossible to be there."

insidethegames understands Ghana Olympic Committee President Ben Nunoo Mensah is due to meet with IOC President Thomas Bach in Beijing.

Akwasi Frimpong wants a "seat at the table" with IOC President Thomas Bach ©Getty Images

In response to Frimpong’s comments, the IOC told insidethegames the IBSF proposed and approved the qualification system, removing the continental quota in 2019.

The IOC also suggested that the IBSF’s Athletes' Commission communicate with Frimpong to help address his concerns.

"We would also like to reassure that the IOC fully supports diversity and inclusion in the Olympic Games, as well as clear and fair qualification systems that apply equally to all athletes wishing to qualify for the Olympic Games," a statement from the IOC read.

"We would like to highlight that these qualification systems are developed and put in place by International Federations to ensure a fair and credible process for athletes to qualify for the Olympic Games according to their sports' structures and priorities.

"Collectively, the qualification systems allow diversity at the Olympic Winter Games, however this is not necessarily reflected at each discipline level in every sport.

"In this specific case, the Olympic qualification process for Beijing 2022 was proposed and approved by IBSF in December 2019 and this was subsequently approved by the IOC Executive Board, including the athlete quota.

"Following this, and understanding that we cannot increase the number of qualified athletes, giving an athlete a quota place which is not according to the qualification criteria would consequently imply the exclusion of another athlete qualified in the current qualification system."

insidethegames has contacted the IBSF for comment.