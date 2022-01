Ghanaian skeleton racer Akwasi Frimpong’s hopes of qualifying for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics appear to be all but over after testing positive for COVID-19.

With just 11 days to go until the qualification deadline, Frimpong was set for a busy week of racing in Germany to boost his chances of climbing the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) rankings.

Frimpong was due to compete in two IBSF Intercontinental Cup races, scheduled for today and tomorrow in Altenberg, before participating at the IBSF World Cup event in Winterberg on Friday (January 7).

But Frimpong tested positive last week before revealing that he returned another positive result yesterday following five days in quarantine in Altenberg.

The 35-year-old made his Olympic debut at Pyeongchang 2018 where he finished 30th, but he now fears his chances of representing Ghana at Beijing 2022 are in tatters.

"It's painful not being able to fulfil my dreams, with all the time, energy, money and things I've sacrificed," Frimpong told BBC Sport Africa.

"The timing is not good.

"If I had a competition two weeks later maybe I'd still be feeling weak but have a chance to slide."

Akwasi Frimpong was forced to isolate for five days in Altenberg after testing positive for COVID-19 ©Getty Images

Frimpong qualified for Pyeongchang 2018 via continental representation despite being ranked 99th in the world.

The Ghanaian is currently placed 63rd but there are just 25 spots available for Beijing 2022 based on the IBSF ranking list.

It is not known whether the qualification process could be adjusted in light of positive COVID-19 tests.

"I have always been a positive person but this is out of my control," said Frimpong.

"This was my last shot.

"I was really hoping to finish the job I have started and go to Beijing 2022, especially as I am way much more competitive than I was four years ago.

"If I was going to go to Beijing, I had a shot to be able to be in the final.

"That is another legacy I wanted to leave behind."