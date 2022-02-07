Budapest will host International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Aquatics Championships this year, in lieu of Fukuoka, the global governing body has announced.

FINA President Husain Al-Musallam spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to agree upon the staging of the event, which ensures there will be World Aquatics Championships in June and July - the first edition of the flagship event since 2019.

Swimming, artistic swimming, diving, water polo and open water swimming are all set to feature, and it means there are now World Aquatics Championships scheduled in each of the next four years.

Fukuoka in Japan had been due to stage the event this year, but requested a postponement until July 2023 in light of the coronavirus crisis.

Doha in Qatar is then due to host the next edition in January 2024, with Kazan in Russia slated to stage the event in 2025.

"As an aquatics community, we are finding solutions around the pandemic and today’s announcement is an important step in this process," Al-Musallam claimed.

Gwangju in South Korea held the last edition of the World Aquatics Championships, in 2019 ©Getty Images

"We know we need to be imaginative in our approach in navigating through the current health crisis for our athletes.

"Today’s agreement is a testament to this work. FINA also recognises that the pandemic is evolving differently according to time and place.

"We are extremely fortunate to have event hosts that share our passion for aquatics and have the willingness, capability and flexibility to organise FINA’s most prestigious event."

Hungary's capital is no stranger to the World Aquatics Championships, having last hosted the event in 2017.

It is also due to play host in 2027 and is a regular stop on FINA's Swimming World Cup circuit, including last year.

"With four FINA World Championships and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games over the next four years, we are maximising the racing opportunities and earnings potential for established and emerging aquatics athletes alike," Al-Musallam added on the crowded calendar.

More follows.