Budapest is continuing with its plans to bid for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, despite being denied the opportunity to launch a campaign for the 2032 event after it was controversially awarded to Brisbane.

The Hungarian Olympic Committee (MOB) has announced that it officially renamed the "Budapest 2032 Committee" - a group only formed in January - to the "Budapest Olympic Games Commission".

It has been tasked with the aim of opening a dialogue with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about hosting the Games in 2036 or beyond.

"Conducting a feasibility study and macroeconomic impact assessment is also on the agenda," MOB said in a statement following an Executive Board meeting to officially rubber-stamp the change.

"Members of the Commission include accomplished captains of industry, none of whom are politicians or members of the Hungarian Olympic Committee."

Politics ruined Budapest’s bid for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games when they withdrew after a civil organisation called Momentum Movement started a petition to have a public referendum about the bid.

Several opposition parties joined the campaign and the Hungarian capital officially pulled out in February 2017 leaving only Paris and Los Angeles in the race.

It led to the IOC awarding Paris the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Los Angeles the 2028 edition.

Budapest's campaign to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games collapsed following calls for a public referendum ©Budapest 2024

A political row has also broken out over Budapest’s staging of the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

The city’s General Assembly has endorsed calls by the Mayor Gergely Karácsony, a leading member of the Green Party, to withdraw its approval for hosting the event if the Hungarian Government sticks to plans to build a campus for China’s Fudan University on land where a student city was to be sited.

The Government, meanwhile, has argued that the General Assembly of the capital has no say in the matter, as the Hungarian Athletics Association applied for and won the right to settle, with its support.

Budapest had hoped to launch a strong campaign for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games but like another potential bidder, Doha, was shocked when in February, as revealed exclusively on insidethegames, the IOC decided to enter into exclusive negotiations with Brisbane.

The Australians were officially awarded the Games by the IOC at its Session on the eve of Tokyo 2020.

Besides 2024, Budapest had previously bid unsuccessfully for the 1916, 1920, 1936, 1944 and 1960 Olympic Games.

Hungary has won more Olympic medals than any other country without having staged the Games ©Getty Images

Hungary remains the country that has won the most Olympic medals never to have staged the Games.

It won 20 medals, including six gold, at Tokyo 2020 to take its overall total of 511 and leave it eighth on the all-time list ahead of Japan and Australia.

"Budapest has thrown its hat into the ring several times so far to host the Olympic Games," MOB said.

"The Olympic Movement and the Olympic Games enjoy strong popularity in Hungary."