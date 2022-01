The International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka has been postponed until 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to reports.

The World Aquatics Championships was originally scheduled to take place in 2021, but was pushed back to avoid a clash with the rescheduled 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Complications caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has reportedly led to the event, due to have taken place between May 13 to 29, being postponed again.

Russian Swimming Federation President Vladimir Salnikov, a member of the FINA Bureau, told Russia's official state news agency TASS that the event will now be held in 2023.

"The FINA bureau met Friday and voted to postpone the World Championships to 2023 due to the pandemic and other issues related to organising the arrival and accommodation of participants in the coronavirus environment," the four-time Olympic gold medallist told TASS.

"No alternative options for the World Championships were presented."

According to swimchannel.net, the World Aquatics Championships are now expected to take place in the Japanese city in July 2023.

The rescheduling will reportedly lead to the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Doha moving to January 2024.

Should the move be confirmed, the event in the Qatari capital would be the first edition of the event to be held in the same year as the Summer Olympics with Paris 2024 scheduled from July 26 to August 11.

