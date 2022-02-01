The International Swimming Federation has confirmed new dates for the rescheduled World Aquatics Championships ©FINA

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has confirmed new dates for the rescheduled World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 19th edition of the Championships were due to take place from May 13 to 29 2022, but after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, are now set to be held from July 14 to 30 2023.

More follows.