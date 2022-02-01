Beijing 2022 athletes invited to join in with Chinese New Year feast

Athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics Games here are being invited to sample sweet dumplings, spring rolls and other festive food to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

The holiday, also known as the "Spring Festival", coincides with the start of the Games.

"In a couple of days we will join hands with the Olympic world," Beijing 2022 spokesperson Zhao Weidong said.

"Happiness comes in pairs and this is a precious present."

By night, the Beijing Olympic Tower had been illuminated with multi colour animated light displays in celebration of the festival.

In the Athletes Villages, all the dining areas are offering special dishes for the New Year holiday.

"We are preparing a big feast, because we want them to have sweet memories," Beijing 2022 Athletes Commission chairwoman Yang Yang said today.

Athletes' Villages in Beijing and satellite venues Yanqing and Zhangjiakou have been festooned with traditional red Chinese lanterns to mark the transition from the Year of the Ox to the Year of the Tiger.

At the entrance to the Villages, Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen danced in the New Year with volunteers.

The holiday is usually a time when Chinese communities gather to eat special food.

"During the spring festival food is the most important thing." Yang said.

"We are inviting athletes to prepare some Chinese food as well."

They are also being given the chance to try traditional calligraphy.

"This is part of implementing an athlete-centred spirit in all ways," Yang added.

"We want them to feel less stressed and relaxed."

Yang won short track gold over 500 metres in 2002 to become China’s first Winter Olympic champion.

"I have a lot of Olympic memories at this time of year," Yang, also the vice-president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, added.

"St Valentine’s Day fell during one Olympics when I received dozens of roses."

The traditional firework displays associated with New Year have been restricted this year but some were seen above the Beijing National Stadium during rehearsals for the Opening Ceremony due to take place for real on Friday (February 4).