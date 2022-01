The flagship arts and culture programme "Olympic Agora" will be held entirely online during Beijing 2022 as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

The event features new works by seven "Artists in Residence" who have all competed at the Olympics.

"Each Olympic Games has its own unique cultural imprint," Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage director Angelita Teo said.

"It is in this space that the crossover between art and sport forms the Olympic Agora.

It is a unique cultural platform to promote Olympic values.

The programme, introduced in 2018, was held as a hybrid physical and online event for last year's re-arranged Olympics in Tokyo.

The seven artists for Beijing 2022 were chosen to reflect the different types of media used, a spread of Summer and Winter Olympians from a variety of sports

"The criteria also included the strength and originality of the artist's proposal in linking the sport with culture the link to the Olympic spirit and also the artistic experince of those Olympian artists." Frederique Jamolli, head of International Cultural Affairs for the Foundation said.

Britain's 1984 Olympic judo bronze medallist Neil Eckersley will lead an art workshop in English during Beijing 2022 ©Twitter

The group of artists includes Britain's 1984 judo bronze medallist Neil Eckersley, who will lead online workshop in English for schoolchildren during the Games.

"It doesn't surprise me that Olympians are really good artists," Eckersley said.

"There is a degree of creativity and emotional intelligence as well.

"A lot of my artwork is based in the experience and the pleasure of competing in two Olympic Games.

"Not everyone is sporty, so this is just another way to capture a person's imagination and creativity."

Algerian long jumper Kader Klouchi, a veteran of Barcelona 1992, will present a similar session in French.

The other selected artists are China's double diving gold champion Gao Min and speedskating medallist Ye Qiaobo, both specialising in traditional painting and calligraphy, Americans Cameron Myler, a lugeist who now works in mixed media, photographer and former bobsledder Christopher Coleman and Alpine skier Laurenne Ross who creates digital collages.

Algerian Kader Klouchi used acrylics and a painting knife in his work "Ski Alpin" © Kader Klouchi

"The Olympians are our best spokespeople," Teo said.

"We realise they are talented in more ways than one.

"Hopefully, with the promotion of the Olympic Agora in Beijing, more Olympians will come forth and tell us that they are interested."

From 1912 to 1948, it was possible to win a gold medal in artistic contests, but it seems unlikely that such competitions will be revived.

"We want to give recognition but whether or not in the form it was previously, probably not, but we do acknowledge it was a very important aspect as well," Teo admitted.

"The concept of art and culture was there from the beginning. It is just a matter of rekindling this."

During the Olympic Agora, it will be also possible for spectators around the world to take a virtual tour of the Olympic Museum in Lausanne and view display of vintage Winter Olympic photographs and images.