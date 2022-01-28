Cancun has beaten Baku and Beirut to be awarded hosting rights to the delayed World Taekwondo Championships later this year.

Wuxi was supposed to stage the event in 2021, but COVID-19 restrictions forced its postponement and ultimately saw the Chinese city relinquish hosting rights for the event.

Mexican seaside city Cancun saw off competition from Azerbaijan and Lebanon to be awarded World Taekwondo's flagship event at an extraordinary meeting of the World Taekwondo Council.

Cancun got 52 per cent of the vote following presentations from the bidders.

The Council also decided to restart World Taekwondo competitions and awarded the 2023 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships to Sarajevo.

Ninety-two per cent of bidders backed the Bosnian city over Queretaro in Mexico.

"We are delighted to announce Cancun and Sarajevo as the hosts of the 2022 World Taekwondo Championships and 2023 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships respectively," World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue said.

The World Taekwondo Council met to award two World Championships ©World Taekwondo

"Both cities presented very strong bids and we have no doubt they will deliver wonderful competitions.

"Mexico has a proud history in hosting excellent World Taekwondo events including World Championships and Grands Prix and we are sure Cancun will build on this heritage.

"For Bosnia and Herzegovina, it will be the first time they have hosted a World Taekwondo event and we believe this will act as a catalyst for the further growth of the sport in the country.

"Today’s meeting showed how much interest there is in hosting World Taekwondo events, and we are committed to restarting our competitions this year in a safe and successful manner."

It was also underlined that the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships remain due to be held between April 21 and 24 in Goyang in South Korea.

Since the pandemic begun, online poomsae challenges were set by World Taekwondo to keep young athletes involved in the sport, but it is keen to see a return of in-person competition.

This will include brand-new World Taekwondo Children’s Championships, which Choue announced.

Amendments to competition rules, claimed to foster "more dynamic and exciting competitions", were additionally approved.

The Council's next extraordinary meeting is due to be held in a hybrid format from Goyang, to coincide with the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships.