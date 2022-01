World Taekwondo survey reveals fewer than one-third of MNAs have female representation on Executive Board

Fewer than one-third of World Taekwondo's Member National Associations (MNAs) who responded to the organisation's survey have no female representation within their Executive Board, a new survey has revealed.

The global governing body revealed that 32 per cent of its MNAs did not have any women on their ruling bodies, but the number was above 30 per cent in 38 members.

There has been a push in recent years to achieve gender equality within the Olympic Movement following criticism of the number of men in high-profile roles.

The survey also found 55 per cent of respondents have term limits for elected officials in place with a maximum of 12 years in one role.

A total of 63 MNAs "have some term limits but possibility of multiple re-elections to the same position", while 26 MNAs - equivalent to just over 18 per cent - do not have any term limits.

World Taekwondo's survey of its Member National Associations has discovered that 32 per cent do not have any women in executive positions ©World Taekwondo

World Taekwondo's survey also revealed more than 50 per cent of the MNAs have adopted taekwondo in elementary/primary and middle/secondary schools.

A total of 58 per cent have education programmes and assistance for coaches, referees and athletes, while 63 per cent run sport development programmes for grassroots sport.

World Taekwondo claimed some of the results were encouraging but admitted there is a "need for improvement in female representation on Executive Boards and sustainable event monitoring systems among other areas".

World Taekwondo has released the key findings from the survey ©World Taekwondo

"The MNA survey is immensely valuable in not just showing MNAs where they can improve, but also showing World Taekwondo where we should be supporting our MNAs," said World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue.

"At World Taekwondo we have made it very clear that we are committed to upholding the highest standards of good governance within our federation and through to the MNAs.

"We want to empower MNAs so that they deliver the best of taekwondo on a national level.

"We are one taekwondo family and we all have a responsibility and a role to play in leading our sport forward."

To read the full survey click here.