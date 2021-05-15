Rhine-Ruhr and Turin have been confirmed as hosts of the 2025 World University Games by the International University Sport Federation (FISU) today.

Rhine-Ruhr was named as the host of the 2025 Summer World University Games.

Duisburg, which hosted the Summer Universiade in 1989 and the World Games in 2005, will be among the cities hosting competition.

Düsseldorf, Essen, Bochum and Krefeld will also host events at the student sport competition.

Turin will stage the 2025 Winter World University Games, a move confirmed following a similarly positive visit to the Italian city earlier this month.

"We recently had the opportunity to travel to both hosts for some inspection visits," said Leonz Eder, FISU Acting President.

"I can only say how honoured we are to have very strong partners to organise our 2025 FISU World University Games.

"FISU looks forward to the continued cooperation on the road to 2025 and beyond with CUS Torino, adh and all involved partners."

Around 10,000 athletes and officials are expected for the 2025 Summer World University Games, with 18 sports on the programme across 12 days of competition.

Rhine-Ruhr has already announced beach volleyball, rowing and 3x3 basketball as its proposed optional sports.

Duisburg’s previous hosting of the event came in 1989 when the city stepped in at short notice that year when São Paulo in Brazil withdrew amid a financial crisis.

A scaled-down Universiade was organised in only 153 days with FISU describing Duisburg as its "angel city".

Rhine-Ruhr was also interested in the 2032 Summer Olympics but is now out of the running after the International Olympic Committee named Brisbane as its preferred candidate.

Jörg Förster, the chairman of the German University Sports Federation, has insisted that the Summer World University Games should not be viewed as an "Olympic test".

Förster, speaking after confirmation of the host decision today, claimed the event will be sustainable and will leave a strong legacy for the region.

"We are very happy with the trust placed in us and the decision of FISU, which is of historic importance both for German University Sports and for German Sports as a whole," Förster said.

"We will seize this opportunity and together with our partners we will host this major event and combine sport and science in an exemplary way.

"The conceptual focus of the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games will be on social, ecological and economic sustainability topics as well as on innovation and participation.

"With these main aspects and the close involvement of the academic fields during the preparation and implementation the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games can serve as an incubator for processes of change in sport and in the metropolitan region of Rhine-Ruhr.

"Apart from this they should provide longer term development impulses in society as a whole - especially in regard to intensive involvement of students."

Rhine-Ruhr will follow Chengdu in China and Yekaterinburg in Russia in staging the event, with the cities hosting in 2022 and 2023.

FISU held two visits to Turin in recent months before confirming the Italian city as hosts ©FISU

Chengdu had been due to host the Games this year, but the event was moved to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FISU confirmed today that the Games will be held from June 26 to July 7 next year.

Turin will follow Swiss city Lucerne and Lake Placid in the United States as winter hosts, with the events scheduled for 2021 and 2023.

Turin is considered to be the birthplace of the World University Games having staged the first event in 1959, under the leadership of Primo Nebiolo.

"Turin will have the honour of hosting this great event in 2025," said Riccardo D'Elicio, Centro Universitario Sportivo (CUS) President.

"After two years of hard work, I must thank the whole team of CUS Torino.

"It is an honour and a privilege to have the chance to experience the emotions of the 2007 edition once again.

"This event will promote our territory and Turin as a city with a strong academic vocation.

"It will be a unique opportunity for the Italian university sport movement."

Italy has hosted four Summer and six Winter editions of the Universiade since hosting the first edition.