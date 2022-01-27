Shooting could be moved away from Paris during 2024 Olympics

Another sport could be moved away from the Seine-Saint-Denis area of Paris during the 2024 Olympic Games, with a shooting contingency plan being formed after environmental and size concerns were raised over the existing project.

A site at Terrain des Essences in La Courneuve had been identified to host shooting competitions, but that could now change.

The Organising Committee has already moved volleyball, badminton and swimming away from the area, while a planned hosting of water polo on the Marville site was rejected.

Rugby sevens has been moved into the area at the Stade de France, as well as sport climbing, which is to take place at a permanent facility between La Courneuve and Dugny-Le Bourget.

According to French publication Sport & Society, the organisers are looking at the National Centre for Sport Shooting in Châteauroux as a back-up option for shooting.

The General Council of Seine-Saint-Denis has warned Paris 2024 of environmental risks associated with the Terrain des Essences project, as well as possible remedies and delays these would likely entail.

A red flag has also been raised about the size of the site.

Terrain des Essences, a former military ground, requires decontamination before being permitted to stage Olympic and Paralympic events.

The site was bombarded during the Second World War which led to the emptying of army fuel tanks, polluting soil and groundwater.

Solideo, the state-owned company for the delivery of the Olympics, is looking into the upgrading the site, but director general Nicolas Ferrand has warned that more land may be required to complete the project.

"Coming back from Tokyo, the Organising Committee was able to deepen its work on the need for a shooting site, and realised that it was a little tight compared to what we had planned since 2018," said Ferrand.

"The Organising Committee had said that they needed seven hectares out of the 13 hectares.

"These seven hectares will be delivered absolutely on time, as planned, in the fall of 2023."

Le Terrain des Essences est déjà en pleine transformation, et deviendra après 2024 partie intégrante du Parc G. Valbon. C’est pour cela que nous nous sommes engagés dans les Jeux. Nous préserverons ce site et son héritage majeur pour les habitant.e.s de la #SeineSaintDenis (2/2) pic.twitter.com/MORNJpiVcl — Stéphane Troussel (@StephanTroussel) January 23, 2022

A potential move to Châteauroux - a city three hours south of Paris - seems to have blindsided President of the General Council of Seine-Saint-Denis Stéphane Troussel, who called for better communication.

"You have to work with us and not behind our backs," Troussel told Agence France-Presse.

"We are not an adjustment variable."

Troussel has also asked Paris 2024 to set up a meeting as soon as possible to "remove ambiguities".

Previously, work on one of the two Media Villages was put on hold due to an environmental case brought to the Paris Administrative Court of Appeal.

A suspension was in place from April to July in 2021.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 in 2024, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.