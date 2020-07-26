Swedish biathlete Stina Nilsson has insisted she will "never regret" choosing to switch from cross-country skiing to biathlon.

A double cross-country world champion in 2019 and the winner of four Olympic medals in in 2018, Nilsson changed sports earlier this year in response to a rib injury.

"No matter how this goes, I will never regret my choice," Nilsson said in a interview with Swedish newspaper Sportbladet.

"What I now know will come forward means that I will never regret it.

"It can go as it goes."

Nilsson is a "much happier person" since making a decision she long negotiated in her mind, she added.

Stina Nilsson has won five Olympic medals in total ©Getty Images

The 27-year-old, who won gold in the sprint at Pyeongchang 2018 as well as two team silvers and a 30-kilometre bronze, had always wanted to switch to biathlon, but made the move sooner than once planned following injury.

Jean-Marc Chabloz recently joined the Swedish World Cup biathlon team as a shooting coach as the country aims to build towards success at the Beijing 2022 and Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Chabloz is expected to work closely with Nilsson, who revealed her shooting is improving.

"It gets better and I learn new things every day, but I still hit my head in it all the time," she said.

Sweden finished third in the biathlon medals table at Pyeongchang 2018, winning two golds and four overall.