Seven Olympians are to have their artworks featured as part of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, with their pieces set to be showcased for the second edition of the Olympic Agora.

This initiative is presented by the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage (OFCH) and debuted at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

These athletes are the United States' bobsledder Christopher Coleman, British judoka Neil Eckersley, Chinese diver Gao Min, Algerian long jumper Kader Klouchi, American luger Cameron Myler, American skier Laurenne Ross and Chinese speed skater Ye Qiaobo.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympic Agora programme for Beijing 2022 is set to be almost entirely digital.

Ross, who is also a writer, musician, photographer and artist expressed how sport gives her inspiration to be creative.

"Being an Olympian has allowed me to see the world through two sets of eyes - from the perspective of a professional athlete and from the perspective of an artist," said Ross.

"My travels as an Olympic skier have inspired much of my artistic work, and allow me to view different cultures from a more balanced and nuanced perspective."

Laurenne Ross is one of seven athletes to be part of the Olympic Agora ©Getty Images

There are scheduled to be two live educational events at the Olympic Agora based on the Olympic Values Education Programme, led by Eckersley and Klouchi on February 9 and 16 respectively.

These take an informal approach at encouraging children to explore the Olympic values through art.

They are to reflect on their careers and the links with Olympic values, art, culture, education and sport during the online sessions.

Concluding the Olympic Agora programme will be a programme called "Nostalgia", an online exhibition of rare vintage black-and-white photographs that capture the origins of the Olympic Winter Games, starting from the first winter competitions held at the London 1908 Games, figure skating.

This showcase goes through to the Chamonix 1924 and Grenoble 1968 Winter Olympic Games.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20.