German Olympic team hit by first COVID-19 case after arriving for Beijing 2022

A member of Germany’s delegation has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming one of the first coronavirus cases to be identified within an Olympic team prior to the Winter Olympics here in Beijing.

The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) has confirmed that a supervisor within the German team produced a positive result after undergoing a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

The positive case was identified yesterday following COVID-19 testing in Zhangjiakou - one of the three competition zones at Beijing 2022.

It has also been confirmed by the DOSB that the infected individual had no symptoms and had been placed in a quarantine hotel.

"The processes on site corresponded to the specifications described in the playbook," a statement from the DOSB read.

"The communication between the medical staff of the Organising Committee on site and the DOSB was very good and cooperative.

"By consistently complying with all hygiene measures, so-called close contacts in Team Germany could be avoided."

New figures published by Beijing 2022 confirmed that 318 athletes and officials underwent screening tests yesterday with one testing positive.

Organisers also confirmed that 14 more positive cases had been found among Games personnel with 12 of those identified after testing at Beijing Capital International Airport.

According to the figures, one of the 153 athletes and officials that landed in Beijing on Sunday (January 23) had tested positive upon arrival.

A total of 376 other Games personnel were also tested at the airport with three returning positive results.

Security staff in full personal protective kit wait to check people arriving in Zhangjiakou where the German support staff member tested positive for COVID-19 ©Getty Images

Once tested at the airport, they are taken to their approved accommodation to await their COVID-19 result.

If negative, attendees will enter Beijing 2022’s "closed-loop management system" which separates Games participants from the Chinese population.

Athletes and Games participants who test positive and are asymptomatic will be discharged from isolation once they have two consecutive negative PCR test results 24 hours apart.

Individuals can have cases reviewed by the IOC’s Medical Expert Panel, which could involve cases of persistent positive results and non-infectious Games participants.

All Games participants are subject to daily PCR tests in China.

A total of 72 positive COVID-19 cases were discovered during the pre-Games period from January 4 to 22.

Close to 100 per cent of residents at the Athletes' Village are expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19, with unvaccinated participants having been required to spend 21 days in quarantine before entering the closed loop unless they are under the age of 18.

Organisers have had to face the added complication caused by the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is considered to be far more transmissible.

The Winter Olympics in the Chinese capital are due to run from February 4 to 20, with the Paralympics scheduled to follow between March 4 and 13.