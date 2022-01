Bobsledder Bindilatti to bow out at Beijing 2022 as Brazil names 11-strong squad

Bobsledder Edson Bindilatti is set to make his fifth and final appearance at the Winter Olympics after being named as part of Brazil’s 11-strong squad for Beijing 2022.

Bindilatti, who started his sporting career as a decathlete before switching to bobsleigh, has announced that he will retire following the conclusion of the Games, due to open on February 4 and last until February 20.

The 42-year-old, who featured at Salt Lake City 2002, Turin 2006, Seoul 2014 and Pyeonchang 2018, has been named in the four-man team along with Edson Martins, Erick Vianna and Rafael Souza, while Jefferson Sabino has been chosen as a back-up racer.

Four years ago, the Brazilians finished 23rd in Pyeonchang, but Bindilatti has high hopes prior to their arrival in Beijing.

"When we started, we didn’t know much what to do, we had a lot of support from other teams, from foreign coaches," Bindilatti, a member of the Brazilian Olympic Committee’s Athletes’ Commission, said.

"Today, we are much more mature.

"We hope to reach the final.

"There are 28 teams in the four-man and 30 teams in the two-man, and we want to be in the top 20.

"It will be my last edition of the Olympic Games as an athlete, but I want to continue working off the ice to give opportunities to other athletes."

Sabrina Cass claimed the moguls world junior title in 2019 for the United States but will represent Brazil at Beijing 2022 after switching allegiances last year ©Getty Images

Manex Silva, Jaqueline Mourão and Bruna Moura form part of Brazil’s cross-country skiing team, while Alpine skier Michel Macedo, moguls freestyle skiing specialist Sabrina Cass and skeleton racer Nicole Silveira have also been selected to represent the South American country at Beijing 2022.

Cass was crowned 2019 moguls world junior champion when representing the United States but switched allegiance to Brazil, the country of her mother, last November.

"I feel that the team will arrive at Beijing 2022 well prepared to evolve in relation to Pyeongchang 2018," said Anders Pettersson, Brazil’s Chef de Mission.

Former Brazilian snowboarder Isabel Clark Ribeiro added: "The team is strong.

"It was very good to see young athletes who are going to Beijing but who will still evolve in their competitive capacity, which is the case of Manex and Sabrina.

"And others like Eduarda Ribera and Augustinho Teixeira, who sought classification until the end and failed.

"We have a very strong team for the upcoming [2026] Milan Cortina Winter Games.

"Also, I think it was nice to have a very fierce competition for spots, especially in cross-country skiing, and it’s very good for the country’s sport to have more athletes with chances of qualifying.

"I really hope that my result is surpassed in Beijing 2022."

Brazil will make its ninth appearance at the Winter Olympics at Beijing 2022 after making its debut at Albertville 1992 but the nation has yet to win a medal.