The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has mandated players be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the 2022 domestic season.

An updated protocol was published by the CBF’s Special Medical Commission, with the group having monitored the COVID-19 situation in Brazil.

The document outlines rules clubs must comply with for the 2022 season.

Vaccinations were not been mandated last season, but will be required for the upcoming campaign.

"The Special Medical Commission is responsible for verifying and controlling COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued by the country's health authorities, managing the results of RT-PCR tests and Antigen Research tests carried out by clubs, analysing surveys epidemiological factors, in addition to the implementation of the protective measures described," the CBF said.

"This document consolidates current aspects of the first edition of the Medical Guide published in June 2020, of the second edition published in May 2021, with improvements and implementations to be applied in the 2022 season.

"One of these is the obligation to present proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 to the CBF Medical Commission."

Brazil's top-flight domestic season will begin in April.

Renan Lodi was not called up to Brazil's national team due to being unvaccinated ©Getty Images

The vaccination status of Brazilian players came under the spotlight last week, when men’s national team coach Tite named his latest squad for upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi was left out of the squad due to his vaccination status.

"Renan Lodi lost the opportunity to compete with Brazil because he’s not vaccinated," Tite said, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Brazil are due to face Ecuador and Paraguay in upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The record five-time World Cup winners have already qualified for Qatar 2022.

Vaccination is a controversial issue in Brazil - the country with the most coronavrius deaths bar the United States - and President Jair Bolsonaro says he will not get vaccinated against COVID-19.