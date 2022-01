Badminton World Federation sign major new deal to broadcast sport in Asia

The Eclat Media Group subsidiary SPOTV has been awarded Badminton World Federation's (BWF) World Tour and major championships broadcasting rights for the next five years in 12 Asian territories.

Sports marketing company Infront, a commercial and broadcast partner of the BWF, negotiated the deal on behalf of the International Federation.

The agreement covers Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor Leste and Vietnam, as well as Hong Kong and Macau.

It began with last week's India Open in New Delhi, the first event on this year's BWF World Tour.

SPOTV is based in Singapore, and runs two regional sports channels.

It is distributed across south-east and east Asian territories, and is set to launch a streaming service called SPOTV NOW later this year.

The parent company Eclat Media Group is based in South Korea, where it has seven channels under the SPOTV name as well as a subscription-based SPOTV NOW platform.

The new broadcast deal was in place for the first time at last week's India Open ©Badmintonphoto/BWF

Mitchell Hong, the chairman of SPOTV and chief executive of Eclat Media Group, welcomed the partnership set to run until 2026.

"Badminton has a long-standing presence in the region with top shuttlers and homegrown champions from Asia taking centre stage in recent years," Hong said.

"Eclat is proud to include the BWF World Tour and BWF Major Championships as part of SPOTV’s programming slate, as it endeavours to bring world-class premium sports content to fans in Asia."

The BWF secretary general Thomas Lund claimed that the agreement represents a major boost for the sport in the region.

"We are excited to welcome Eclat Media Group to the BWF family, and we look forward to seeing many hours of badminton being broadcast on SPOTV for the next five years," he said.

"The partnership offers fans in these 12 territories unprecedented opportunity to watch and engage with more badminton, more regularly as we look to strengthen the sport’s popularity in the region."

A BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament is ongoing, with the Syed Modi India International in Lucknow set to finish on Sunday (January 23).