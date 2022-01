The 2022 European Men's and Women's Team Badminton Championships set to be hosted in Finland from February 15 to 20 have been cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Despite the country already staging two European Championships successfully during the pandemic, Badminton Europe and Badminton Finland deemed the scale of the event too large to be held safely.

It was scheduled to take place in Lahti, Finland's ninth-largest city.

Finland has already hosted the European Mixed Team Championships in Vantaa in 2021 and the European Junior Badminton Championships in 2020, also in Lahti.

"The Covid situation is developing for the worse since the Omicron variant became dominant, which, beyond not allowing spectators, may cause other unforeseen restrictions to the Championships," Badminton Europe deputy general secretary Jimmy Andersen said in a statement.

"It is at this stage unclear if the championships would be allowed to go ahead by the Finnish authorities.

The European Men's and Women's Team Badminton Championships were due to take place in Lahti in Finland ©Getty Images

"Getting a special group permission for the teams to enter Finland is also unclear and entry into Finland would potentially require quarantine for the participants both in advance of the event, and certainly should participants contract the virus during the event."

The organisation claims to have made several attempts to ensure the tournament went ahead, including covering all costs of implementing coronavirus countermeasures.

However, organisers felt the proposed restrictions were not sufficient for the championships to take place.

The 2022 European Men’s and Women’s Team Championships were awarded to Finland alongside the 2022 European Championships to be played this year in the city of Vantaa.

With the cancellation of the event, the hosting conditions for the European Championships are now due to be re-negotiated.

Badminton Europe has announced it will shortly begin the bidding procedure for the competition.

Finland was also set to host the European Under-15 Championships alongside the team tournament but it has been postponed.