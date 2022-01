The Spain Masters has been cancelled - the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour event to fall victim to the coronavrius pandemic.

Huelva had been due to host the Super 300 tournament between March 1 and 6.

The same venue, the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín, staged last year's BWF World Championships in December.

However, the Spanish Badminton Federation told the BWF it cannot stage the Spain Masters.

Huelva stage the 2021 BWF World Championships, where Loh Kean Yew was among the winners ©Getty Images

It means there is now a six-week gap on the World Tour calendar between the Syed Modi India International - due to finish on January 23 - and German Open, which is set to begin on March 8.

The ongoing India Open has also been beset by coronavirus issues.

Seven players were withdrawn yesterday, before round two began, following positive tests for COVID-19.