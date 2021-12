Loh becomes first Singapore player to win Badminton World Championships title

Loh Kean Yew became Singapore’s first winner of a Badminton World Championships title after overcoming India’s Srikanth Kidambi in the final in Huelva.

The two players had already broken new ground in Spain, after becoming the first representatives from their nation to reach the men’s singles final.

Kidambi made the stronger start to the final at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín, establishing a 9-3 lead in the opening game.

Loh gradually closed the gap to level at 13-13 and successfully maintained the momentum to win the game 21-15.

The second game saw the lead change hands at regular intervals, with Kidambi successfully fending off two match points to level at 20-20.

Loh clinched the next two points to complete a 21-15, 22-20 victory.

The 24-year-old became the first unseeded player to win the men's singles title since 2013, when China's Lin Dan returned after a year of relative inactivity to defend his 2012 world title.

Loh had enjoyed landmark wins en route to winning the title, notably beating world number one and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

The women’s singles final saw a clash between the top two seeds, with Tai Tzu-ying facing Akane Yamaguchi.

Both players were seeking to claim their first world title, with Japan’s Yamaguchi producing a fine display to claim the honour.

Yamaguchi secured a 21-21, 21-11 victory in the final, with Chinese Taipei’s Tai finishing the year with Olympic and World Championship silver medals to her name.

Akane Yamaguchi triumphed in the women's singles final ©Getty Images

Japan enjoyed success in the men’s doubles competition with Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi clinching gold.

The duo were hoping to go one better than in 2019 when they finished as the runners-up.

Hoki and Kobayashi achieved the feat by securing a 21-12, 21-18 win over China’s He Ji Ting and Tan Qiang.

China’s Cheng Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan justified their status as the top seeds in the women’s doubles event.

The Tokyo 2020 silver medallists recorded a 21-16, 21-17 win over second seeds Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan.

The result gave Cheng and Jia their second world title, following their 2017 success in Glasgow.

Second seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai upgraded from their 2019 silver medals in the mixed doubles event.

The Thailand pair were 21-13, 21-14 winners against Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino.