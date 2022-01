WADA unveils new brand and website as part of strategic plan

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has unveiled its new brand and website.

The refresh comes as part of the global watchdog's "be visible" target in its strategic plan for 2020 to 2024.

WADA said it was "aimed at reflecting our desired positioning of ‘Raising the Game’ and the new website is intended to transform WADA’s digital footprint in a way that is engaging for all stakeholders, particularly athletes".

The updated brand, with a more modern design, and website was approved by the WADA Executive Committee at its most recent meeting in Paris in November.

It follows a feedback and consultation process which began back in 2020.

WADA has also launched a new website as part of its brand refresh ©WADA

"We are excited to unveil WADA’s refreshed brand, which was endorsed by WADA’s Executive Committee in November 2021 and calls upon all of us to deliver on our vision of 'a world where all athletes can participate in a doping-free sporting environment,'" said WADA President Witold Bańka.

"Our positioning of 'Raising the Game' will help shape what we do and explain how our people are delivering against our vision in collaboration with the global anti-doping community.

"It reflects the perception and experience that we want people to have of WADA."

WADA communications director Catherine MacLean added: "Our refreshed brand is reinforced by a new visual identity, starting with a modernised logo that depicts a more open, engaging and impactful brand.

"It honours legacy elements of the logo we have had since our founding in 1999, such as, a square that represents the rules and customs of the game and an equal sign that evokes fairness with a human touch."