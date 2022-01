The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has postponed its Annual Symposium, traditionally the biggest gathering on the anti-doping calendar, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Symposium was due to be held on March 23 and 24, with a combination of in-person and virtual participation, at the SwissTech Convention Centre in Lausanne, Switzerland.

It has now been rescheduled for June 11 and 12, and is due to take place at the same venue and in the same hybrid format.

The last two editions of WADA’s Annual Symposium, in 2020 and 2021, were both cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Symposium traditionally gathers anti-doping professionals from International Federations, national and regional anti-doping organisations, major event organisations, athletes and athlete representatives, Governments, accredited laboratories.

WADA has also postponed its Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) Symposium, which was due to be held in Incheon, South Korea on April 21 and 22.

The Symposium is due to be rearranged for the second quarter of 2023, with exact dates yet to be announced, although the Korea Anti-Doping Agency are still due to host the event.

It is the second time in a row the TUE Symposium has been postponed by a year, as it was originally due to take place in Incheon in April 2021 before its first delay.

The TUE Symposium aims to provide a collaborative approach to TUEs, which ensure that athletes with medical conditions requiring the need for a substance otherwise banned, can still participate in sport.

WADA says it still plans to hold its Global Education Conference at Sport Integrity Australia in Sydney as scheduled, from September 20 to 22.

WADA said in a statement: "We will continue to monitor the evolution of the pandemic and base our decisions regarding whether or not to hold such large-scale in-person/hybrid gatherings on directives by public health authorities.

"We very much look forward to welcoming participants to these important events that help advance the global collaborative mission for doping-free sport."