WADA seeks seven members for Independent Ethics Board to implement Code of Ethics

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has launched the application process for seven positions on its new Independent Ethics Board, which will be responsible for implementing its Code of Ethics.

The Code of Ethics was approved by the Foundation Board in November last year, and outlines the ethical standards expected from officials conducting their activities.

An Independent Ethics Board along with an ethics officer, which will be selected by the newly established body, are tasked with its implementation.

The officer is to serve as the "first responder to complaints" and conduct investigations if necessary before referring files to an Ethics Board and a Panel if applicable.

The Independent Ethics Board is to feature nine members, including one appointed by both Public Authorities and the Olympic Movement.

For the other seven positions, WADA said it is seeking applications to be submitted by February 28 to Nominations Committee chair Diane Smith-Gander, with "appropriately experienced candidates from outside the anti-doping community" welcomed.

Terms are for three years, with members able to serve up to nine years in total if reappointed.

The Independent Ethics Board is expected to meet once in person this year and gather either annually or biennially thereafter.

The hours of the roles will "depend on the number, frequency and complexity of complaints received", with members eligible to receive an annual honorarium, allowances when on duty and expenses for meetings.

Nominations and applications for the other seven positions will be assessed by WADA's Independent Nominations Committee, which will submit recommendations on candidates and a potential chair for the Independent Ethics Board to WADA President Witold Bańka and vice-president Yang Yang.

The Foundation Board is ultimately responsible for the appointment to and removal from the Independent Ethics Board, and it is expected to decide on whether to approve recommended candidates at its next meeting on May 19.

All members of the Independent Ethics Board will be required to meet WADA's strictest requirements of independence, including those laid out in section two of its bylaws on Independence in Governance Regulations.