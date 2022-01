Eleven National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADOs), including from The Netherlands, Iran and Spain, have been taken off a compliance watchlist by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

WADA warned the NADOs they had four months to address non-conformities or face being declared non-compliant.

Only NADOs from Romania and the German Community of Belgium, which were given until February 28 to address non-conformities, remain on the watchlist.

NADOs from Greece, Iran, Latvia, The Netherlands, Montenegro, Portugal, Spain and Uzbekistan have all made the necessary improvements to be taken off the watchlist.

WADA has also removed those representing the Brussels Community of Belgium, Flemish Community of Belgium and French Community of Belgium.

Doping Authority Netherlands is among the NADOs removed from the watchlist ©Getty Images

The non-conformities which have been addressed related to implementation of the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code and the NADOs' anti-doping programmes.

Had these non-conformities not been solved, the NADOs would have been declared non-compliant.

Non-compliance would have left the nations in question unable to host regional, continental or world championships arranged by major event organisations which are signed up to the World Anti-Doping Code.

Russia, Indonesia, North Korea and Thailand are currently the only four countries with NADOs declared non-compliant by WADA.