The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has published its 2020 Testing Figures Report, revealing a sharp 46 per cent year-on-year decline - from just over 278,000 to under 150,000 - in the number of samples analysed.

There was also a decrease - from 0.97 per cent to just 0.67 per cent - in the proportion of positive tests.

This means that the actual number of adverse analytical findings (AAFs) recorded in 2020, when activities were seriously impacted by the explosion of the COVID-19 pandemic, was just 1,009 - not much more than one-third of the 2019 level of 2,702.

While it was known that the pandemic had badly affected anti-doping efforts, particularly in the first half of the year, the new figures provide full details of the extent of the disruption.

The new statistics are likely to do little to reassure those who fear that the fast and worldwide spread of COVID-19 may have provided cover for an upturn in usage of performance-enhancing drugs by athletes.

WADA director general Olivier Niggli said the coronavirus pandemic caused a decrease in testing during 2020 ©Getty Images

Some laboratories - and some sports - appear to have done better than others at getting anti-doping activities back up to speed after the initial shock of the pandemic.

Details of this are included in the accompanying blog here.

WADA director general Olivier Niggli said: "Unsurprisingly, the 2020 Report statistics show decreases in testing across the globe due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

He continued: "While sample numbers were considerably down in the early months of the pandemic, especially from March to June 2020, testing increased steadily after that.

"In fact, out-of-competition is fully back in 2021 and has surpassed 2019 levels."