Putellas and Lewandowski earn top honours at Best FIFA Football Awards

Alexia Putellas and Robert Lewandowski were named the best women’s and men’s player of 2021 at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony.

Putellas helped Barcelona win the domestic double in Spain last season, with the team then brushing aside Chelsea 4-0 to win the UEFA Women's Champions League for the first time.

Her team mate Jenni Hermoso and Chelsea and Australia forward Sam Kerr were the other nominees for the women’s award.

Putellas had already received the Ballon d'Or and UEFA Women's Player of the Year awards for 2021.

Lewandowski received the men’s prize at The Best FIFA Football Awards for the second consecutive year, after being nominated alongside Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

He scored 69 goals in 2021 in matches for Bayern Munich and Poland.

The striker broke Gerd Müller's long-standing Bundesliga record by scoring 43 goals in a calendar year.

Chelsea received both the men’s and women’s coach awards, with Thomas Tuchel earning the former with the German having guided his team to the Champions League title.

Emma Hayes earned the women's coach prize after winning three domestic trophies, as well as guiding her team to the Champions League final.

Senegal’s Édouard Mendy secured a third prize for Chelsea are being named best men’s goalkeeper, while Chile and Olympique Lyonnais' Christiane Endler won the women’s prize.

The FIFA FIFPRO Men's and Women's World 11s were also announced.

Thank you for your votes and your support 🙏#TheBest @FIFAWorldCup @FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/GdLwawCNK8 — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) January 17, 2022

Gianluigi Donnarumma, David Alaba, Leonardo Bonucci, Rúben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne, Jorginho, N’Golo Kanté, Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi were voted into the men’s team.

The women’s team featured Endler, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Magdalena Eriksson, Wendie Renard, Estefanía Banini, Barbara Bonansea, Carli Lloyd, Marta, Vivianne Miedema and Alex Morgan.

None of the three shortlisted players for the women’s best player award were voted onto the team.

Canada’s Christine Sinclair was presented with a Special Award for women’s football after scoring 188 goals in 308 caps for Canada, while Ronaldo received the men’s honour after achieving the record 115 goals in 184 international matches.

The FIFA Puskás Award was presented to Argentina’s Erik Lamela, after scoring a stunning rabona goal for Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby in March against Arsenal.

Lamela, who now plays for Sevilla, becomes the second consecutive player to win the award in a Tottenham shirt after Son Heung-min received the 2020 prize for a solo goal against Burnley.

A FIFA Fan Award was awarded to Denmark and Finland fans for their response after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during their match at Euro 2020.

Denmark’s national team, medical team and coaching staff were presented with the FIFA Fair Play Award for their response to the incident, which included treating Eriksen on the pitch and shielding him from cameras.