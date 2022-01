Salah and Kerr among nominees for The Best FIFA awards

Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr of Australia have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA men's and women's player awards.

Argentina's Lionel Messi and Poland's Robert Lewandowski make up the men's nominees while Barcelona and Spain team mates Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas are on the women's shortlist.

Salah is currently away with his national team Egypt preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations but has been nominated after a stunning start to the domestic season with Liverpool at club level.

The 29-year-old is the Premier League's top goal scorer so far this season with 16 to his name.

Bayern Munich's Lewandowski enjoyed another spectacular year with his side as he scored a Bundesliga record 41 goals in the 2020-2021 season while Messi finally ended his wait for major international silverware in 2021 as he helped Argentina to win the Copa America.

The award is voted for by a jury made up of current men's and women's national team coaches and captains, one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com.

🥇 The Best FIFA Men's Player 2021 nominees. Who gets your vote?



🇦🇷 Lionel Messi

🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah

🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski#UCL pic.twitter.com/u4Y33dVOn7 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 7, 2022

Kerr was shortlisted for the women's award after helping Chelsea to retain the Super League title in 2021 and firing them to the Champions League final.

She also scored twice in the 3-0 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup final last month.

Putellas helped Barcelona to a treble-winning season, picking up silverware in the Primera Division, Copa de la Reina and Champions League, as well as being awarded the Ballon d'Or Feminin in 2021.

Hermoso scored five goals in a match against Azerbaijan to become Spain's top scorer of all time with 42 goals and surpass Veronica Boquete's record.

She finished the 2021 calendar year with 51 goals in all competitions, the most of any female player in the world.

Spain's Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel of Germany and Italian Roberto Mancini are the nominees for best men's coach, while Guardiola's compatriot Lluis Cortes, England's Emma Hayes and The Netherlands' Sarina Wiegman are in contention for best women's coach.