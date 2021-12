FIFA President Infantino uses New Year message to call for solidarity and dialogue in football world in 2022

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has used his New Year message to call for "solidarity" and "dialogue" throughout the footballing world in 2022.

Infantino was writing as FIFA continues to explore the possibility of holding a men’s football World Cup every two years, as opposed to the current four-year cycle.

The proposal has caused controversy throughout the sporting world, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) raising "serious concerns" over the plans.

In his New Year message Infantino wrote: "We count on those at the top to show solidarity without which, even football at its most elite would not exist.

"We thank them for their valuable contribution to the popularity of the game and we count on their support, respect and strategic vision as we strive to successfully conclude the discussions around reform of the international match calendar.

"We will work together for unity and the ultimate benefit of everyone."

At this month’s Olympic Summit in Lausanne Infantino reportedly told the IOC he would "engage with the Olympic Movement" regarding discussions surrounding a potential biennial World Cup.

Gianni Infantino, left, promised to involve the Olympic Movement in discussions over proposals for a biennial men's football World Cup ©Getty Images

In his message Infantino also claimed that: "The new FIFA is a democratic body and together with our stakeholders, we will design the path for football’s future, making the game fit for purpose in the modern era and ensuring that we can boost global competitiveness.

"To do that, we count on the collective unity and strength among the football community in order to ensure that the future of our sport is globally sustainable.

"We count on the vast majority who are looking forward to new exciting opportunities to dream, to develop the game, to feel truly part of the global football community."

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be the highlight of the global football calendar next year, with the tournament due to be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

Infantino writes: "The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be a truly unique occasion to reunite the world again in a celebration of football and social inclusion.

"We know that the biggest stage of all will offer hope and inspiration to people around the world who have suffered difficult times through the pandemic."

Infantino added that FIFA "continues to pledge solidarity with the whole football community in our daily action, as we are doing with our COVID-19 Relief Plan which was crucial to the survival of football in many of our member associations."