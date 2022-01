Russia’s junior world cycling champion Aigul Gareeva has been provisionally suspended from competitive action after missing three drugs tests.

Irakli Abrahamyan, head coach of the Russian national cycling team, told Russia’s official state news agency TASS that Gareeva’s failure to attend the tests over the past year had resulted in the suspension.

But Abrahamyan said that he hoped the 20-year-old would avoid a hefty punishment.

"Aigula was suspended for three flags, she missed three doping tests during the year," said Abrahamyan.

"She was not found to have doping, Gareeva was suspended for another violation which was the result of her carelessness, one might say so.

"[Her case] will be heard soon.

"After which a decision on her punishment will be made.

"I hope that Aigul will be disqualified for a minimum period.

"We constantly remind athletes to be responsible in providing information about their location but we cannot do it every day or fill out everything for them."

Gareeva underlined her burgeoning talent when she triumphed in the road race at the 2018 European Junior Championships before winning the individual time trial at the Junior Road World Championships a year later.

She has since made the step up to the senior stage, finishing fourth in last year’s Russian National Road Race Championships.

But the cyclist has not competed since then with her temporary suspension coming into force from September 17, according to TASS.

Despite Gareeva’s suspension, Abrahamyan considers the young rider as a future Olympian.

"We don't forget about her, she trains," added Abrahamyan.

"Unfortunately, for the period of her suspension, Gareev is deprived of the right to compete."

The International Testing Agency (ITA) established a new cycling unit at the beginning of last year, transferring anti-doping operations from the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation.

insidethegames has contacted the ITA for comment.