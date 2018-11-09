The Association of Professional Cyclists (CPA) has criticised anti-doping organisations by alleging "intolerable" timing of tests.

The criticism comes after Belgian cyclist Pieter Serry was tested at the Flandrien Gala, missing the majority of the event.

He had specified that he would be at home between 7am and 8am but testers arrived at his house in the evening and then drove to the Gala when finding out that Serry was there, it is claimed.

Serry then reportedly missed half of the ceremony to get tested in the bathroom.

The CPA have since issued a statement criticising anti-doping testers for "disrespecting the privacy" of athletes they are testing.

©Getty Images

"There have been cases reported where the riders were checked on their wedding day, during a funeral or on their child's first day of school," CPA President Gianni Bugno said.

"Now we read about the case of Pieter Serry, controlled in the off-season, out of the hour scheduled, while at the Flemish cycling festival.

"At the time of entering to the long-awaited Gala, he had to abandon the party to go under the controls.

"We can no longer stay to watch this modus operandi that does not take into account the rights of the person, such as his private life.

"The riders respect the measures required for the fight against doping, but at least they ask for the respect of their private life in return."

The CPA also said that it has spoken to the International Cycling Union and the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation and will look into the possibility of setting up a code of conduct for anti-doping testers.



