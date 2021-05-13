The Badminton World Federation (BWF) and the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) have cancelled next month's Singapore Open, the last tournament offering qualification ranking points for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The event had been scheduled to take place from June 1 to 6, but rising COVID-19 cases globally has led to the BWF and the SBA to call off the event due to challenges with incoming travellers from countries around the world.

There are no plans for the Singapore Open to be rescheduled.

"All attempts were made by the organisers and BWF to provide a safe tournament environment for all participants," the BWF said in a statement.

"However, rising COVID-19 cases globally led to complex challenges in managing inbound travel.

"Thus, in the interests of all players, tournament personnel and the local community's health and safety, the event has been cancelled."

The Malaysian Open was cancelled earlier this month ©Getty Images

The Singapore Open is a Super 500 event on the BWF World Tour and was the last tournament offering qualification ranking points for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The BWF said it will issue another statement on qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at a later date.

Cancelling the Singapore event follows on from the postponement of the Malaysian Open, which was delayed earlier this month and was set to take place from May 25 to 30.

The Indian Open was also postponed due to COVID-19 crisis in the country, which led to home players expressing concerns over the qualification system.