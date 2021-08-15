The Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour calendar has been further depleted following the cancellation of the Taipei Open.

The BWF said "unexpected COVID-19 complications regarding the staging of the tournament" left organisers no option but the cancel it.

Two tournaments in South Korea - the Korea Masters and Korea Open - had already been cancelled this month, along with the Macau Open.

The Taipei Open, a Super 300 event, was due to run from September 7 to 12 in Taipei City.

Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin, who won Olympic men's doubles gold for Chinese Taipei at Tokyo 2020, will not be able to compete at a home BWF World Tour event this season ©Getty Images

Including the BWF World Tour Finals, there are now just seven confirmed tournaments remaining on the 2021 schedule.

Four are in Europe, before Bali is due to stage back-to-back-to-back events to conclude the 2021 World Tour season.

Coronavirus cases are on the decline in Taiwan, with the country today reporting nine new cases and no deaths, but stringent restrictions - especially on entry to the island - remain in place.