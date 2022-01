Playbooks should be a way of life says Bach as he speaks to participants in build-up to Beijing 2022

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has said playbooks "should be a way of life", in the run-up to Beijing 2022, as he held conference calls with athlete representatives, National Olympic Committees and International Olympic Winter Sports Federations, to mark 30 days until the Opening Ceremony.

During the call, Bach said Beijing has "started now for all of us," urging all Games participants to be extra vigilant ahead of travelling to China.

"We must do everything to ensure that the Olympic dreams of athletes are not taken away just days before departure," Bach said.

"The playbooks are not just a rule book - they should now be a way of life."

The second version of the playbooks were released last month, with updates including that all of the Beijing 2022 workforce entering the closed loop bubble system would receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination at least 14 days before starting their role, provided they are eligible.

Athletes, officials and journalists attending Beijing 2022 are not required to have a booster to be admitted to the closed loop.

Playbook rules for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics were addressed during calls with athlete representatives, National Olympic Committees and International Olympic Winter Sports Federations ©Getty Images

Some playbook rules were addressed during the calls, with IOC medical and scientific director Dr Richard Budgett saying that athletes and Games participants defined as having an "essential role", could continue their roles even if they are deemed as a close contact to a person who has tested positive for coronavirus.

For close contacts a "special regime" is in place, including testing twice a day and special arrangements for travel and dining.

Meanwhile, any athletes and Games participants who test positive for coronavirus and are asymptomatic would be discharged from quarantine once they have two consecutive negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test results with at least 24 hours between the two samples.

Individuals would then be released into the close-contact management system, including twice daily testing, but would be allowed as a close contact to carry on their Games-related activities without being isolated.

Updates were also given by chair of the IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022 Juan Antonio Samaranch who reported that "everything is on track to stage safe Olympic Winter Games for all participants and the Chinese people."

IOC Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi said the closed-loop management system had begun operating, and the process had worked smoothly for the first participants to arrive at the Games.