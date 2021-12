Convicted doper Fenlator-Victorian poised to represent Jamaica at second Winter Olympics

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian is set to represent Jamaica in the two-woman bobsleigh event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics following her performances on the North American Cup circuit.

Fenlator-Victorian is expected to be confirmed as a qualifier for the Games on January 16.

The Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics marked the first time Jamaica was represented in the two-woman event, with Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell competing for the nation.

Fenlator-Victorian avoided disqualification from Pyeongchang 2018 after a positive doping test for the steroid clenbuterol earlier that year.

The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) accepted Fenlator-Victorian’s explanation that a contaminated supplement caused her positive test, with the American-born athlete given a one-year backdated suspension in 2019.

Fenlator-Victorian has finished third at the conclusion of this season's North American Cup circuit with 766 points, ending behind United States’ Tiffany Reinbolt and Canada’s Alysia Rissling, who scored 876 and 832 respectively.

The results on the North American Cup have placed Fenlator-Victorian in 24th in the overall IBSF ranking list, which determines qualifiers for the Games.

The ranking list takes into consideration performances on the IBSF World Cup, Europe Cup and North American Cup circuits.

The current position will see Fenlator-Victorian secure a National Olympic Committee (NOC) quota place for Beijing 2022, with Jamaica set to have one of 20 sleds in the competition.

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian is expected to compete in both monobob and two-woman events at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation President Nelson Christian Stokes told Sportsmax.TV that he was impressed by Fenlator-Victorian’s response and the performance of brakewoman Audra Segree during the season.

"Above all else, I am impressed with the character of Jazmine," Stokes said.

"She has had a challenging time since 2018 but has continued to prove herself to be a leader and a performer, a cohesive and inspiring force on our team.

"Her brakewoman, Segree, has been having the best season of her life in terms of her push times and results.

"I am happy to see the fruits of their labour thus far."

The current rankings are expected to see Germany and Canada rewarded with three qualified sleds for the Games, with the United States, Russian Olympic Committee, China and Switzerland receiving two.

Austria, Romania, France, Australia, Jamaica and Ukraine are expected to have one qualified sled for the two-woman event.

Jamaica are also on course to have representation in both the two and four-man events, as well as in women’s monobob’s debut appearance at the Winter Olympics.

Jamaica is famously associated with the Winter Olympics, thanks to the exploits of their bobsleigh team when they featured at Calgary 1988.

The Caribbean nation’s appearance in the competition inspired the cult film Cool Runnings.

Jamaica last competed in the four-man event at Nagano 1998.