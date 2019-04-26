The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) has issued a one-year ban to Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian for a doping violation – but the athlete's 18th-place finish at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games will still stand.

Fenlator-Victorian tested positive for banned substance clenbuterol at an IBSF World Cup event in St. Moritz on January 13, 2018.

The IBSF accepted Fenlator-Victorian’s explanation that a contaminated supplement caused her positive test and agreed on a one-year suspension beginning on March 8 this year.

This was immediately cancelled out, however, by the provisional suspension which Fenlator-Victorian had served since March 8, 2018.

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell were the first Jamaican women to represent their country at the Winter Olympic Games ©Getty Images

The IBSF added that "fairness requires" Fenlator-Victorian's results at Pyeongchang to stand, due to the Games falling between her positive test and the provisional suspension.

Fenlator-Victorian and brakewoman Carrie Russell became the first women to represent Jamaica at the Winter Olympic Games.

The American-born bobsledder had competed for the United States at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, opting to race for Jamaica in 2016.