The Swat District Association Teqball has been created in the Swat Valley in Pakistan under the guidance of the Pakistan Teqball Federation.

To inaugurate the body, a ceremony was held at the Iqra National University Swat Campus.

Sub-divisional police office Badshah Hazrat, Dean of Iqra National University Campus Tayyab-ur-Rehman and University deputy director Kamran Zahid were present.

Pakistan Teqball Federation President Mian Absar Ali, finance secretary Wajahat Ali and players and students were also in attendance.

Hazrat said it is important to encourage young generations to partake in physical activity, and acknowledged the youth-focused ethos of teqball.

He said the sport will be popular among students at the University and young people in the Swat area.

Ali expressed his hopes the Federation can support the sport - which he admitted is new to Pakistan - in the region.