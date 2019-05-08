Pakistan's first teqball academy has been set up at Islamabad College of Arts and Science.

A ceremony was held at the college to mark the creation of the academy, as reported by UrduPoint.

Teqball, a cross between table-tennis and football, was invented in Hungary.

The Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan, Istvan Szabo, was the main guest at the ceremony, donating a teqball table on behalf of his country to the Pakistan Teqball Federation.

Pakistan Teqball Federation President Tayyab M. Chatta was also present.

The Pakistan Teqball Federation was set up following an event at Islamabad's EuroVillage held by the International Teqball Federation ©Embassy of Hungary

"The federation is making an all-out effort for the development of teqball in the country," he said.

"Pakistanis are sports lovers and the federation is working on a plan to develop teqball from a grassroots level."

The Pakistan Teqball Federation was only formed last month following an event held by the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) at EuroVillage in Islamabad to help mark the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

FITEQ donated two teqball tables to Pakistan.