The Pakistan Teqball Federation (PTF) and one of its regional governing bodies, the Sindh Teqball Association (STA), have confirmed the National Beach Teqball Championship is set to take place in October in Karachi.

This was announced by the PTF vice-president and STA President Khalid Jamil Shamsi, according to Pakistan Point News.

The Hungarian Embassy in Islamabad is expected to collaborate in the organisation of the event, and famous Brazilian footballer and teqball ambassador Ronaldinho is said to be visiting Pakistan soon too, according to Khalid.

"The teqball game is becoming popular in Pakistan particularly in Sindh," said Khalid.





He added that the STA secretary would also visit all divisions of the Sindh province to establish teqball teams across the region.

Khalid added President of the the PTF Mian Absar Ali would also visit Karachi to attend a media conference on the future of teqball in Pakistan.

The PTF introduced teqball to Karachi in June.