Figure skater Kihira to miss out on Olympic debut at Beijing 2022 due to injury

Former Grand Prix of Figure Skating champion Rika Kihira is out of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics after being forced to withdraw from Japan's National Championships through injury.

The 19-year-old had been expected to make her Olympic debut in the Chinese capital.

Kihira has not recovered from a right ankle injury sustained in July in time to make the Olympic selection event, and Kyodo News reported confirmation from the Japan Skating Federation that she had suffered a stress fracture.

"I will focus on getting treated and getting back on the ice in good health as soon as possible," Kihira said.

Kihira triumphed in the women's singles event at the Grand Prix Final in Vancouver in 2018, but missed this year's series through injury.

The Capital Indoor Stadium is set to stage figure skating events at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Despite that, Kihira is still eighth in the International Skating Union's 2021-2022 world standings.

The Japan Figure Skating Championships are scheduled for December 23 to 26 at the Saitama Super Arena.

Injured athletes who have previously medalled at the World Championships may receive dispensation to miss the National Championships and still be selected for the Japanese team, according to Kyodo News, but Kihira's best finish was fourth in 2019.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled for February 4 to 20, with figure skating to be held at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

The build-up to the Games has been marred by concerns over China's human rights record, with countries including the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada deploying diplomatic boycotts.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he does not intend to attend Beijing 2022, but it is the last country in the Group of 7 which has yet to decide whether or not to send any Government officials.