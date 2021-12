ISU gives up hope of staging Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final this season

The International Skating Union (ISU) has confirmed there will be no re-arranged Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final this season.

Osaka was due to stage the end-of-season finale earlier this month, but the Japan Skating Federation pulled the plug over the nation's response to the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Japan closed its border to foreigners because of fears about the coronavirus strain, which scientists believe is more transmissible.

The ISU said at the time that it hoped to stage the event at the end of the season and would look into the feasibility of doing so.

It is not possible for any of the six ordinary Grand Prix of Figure Skating hosts - China, the United States, Canada, France, Russia or Japan - to do so, according to the ISU, so the event is now off for good.

Japanese border closures led to the cancellation of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final ©Getty Images

The Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final was among the most important figure skating events on this season's calendar, following the World Championships in Montpellier and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

COVID-19 had already disrupted the Grand Prix campaign, with the Cup of China in Chongqing cancelled and replaced by a leg in Turin.

Last season's final was due to be in Beijing but fell victim to the pandemic.

The 2020 legs in France and Canada were additionally called off due to COVID-19.