Sweden's Sandra Näslund continued a near-perfect start to the Ski Cross World Cup season by winning her fifth race in six as competition continued in Innichen in Italy.

Although only six races into a scheduled season of 14, Näslund already looks in prime position to claim the crystal globe, having extended lead in the overall standings to 124 points.

Like yesterday, Näslund finished in front of Switzerland's defending World Cup champion Fanny Smith.

Marielle Thompson of Canada returned to the podium, finishing third in front of compatriot Hannah Schmidt.

Canadians took fifth and sixth thanks to Courtney Hoffos and Brittany Phelan who topped the small final, followed by Czech Nikol Kučerová in seventh ad France's Jade Grillet-Aubert in eighth.

Bastien Midol and Sandra Näslund claimed the victories today in Innichen ©Getty Images

France's Bastien Midol became the sixth men's winner in six World Cup races this season, stopping Switzerland's Ryan Regez from becoming the first repeat winner in a tight final.

Regez was pipped t the line, with team mates Tobias Baur and Romain Detraz finishing third and fourth, respectively.

Kevin Drury of Canada won the small final and another Swiss skier, Joos Berry, was sixth.

Austrian Robert Winkler and Simone Deromedis of Italy completed the top eight.

Midol went top of the men's standings with his victory, taking over from compatriot Terence Tchiknavorian, who went out in the opening round.

Nakiska in Canada is due to stage the next Ski Cross World Cup action from January 13 to 15.