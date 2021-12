Sandra Näslund of Sweden kept her impressive Ski Cross World Cup form going by winning her fourth race in five this season in Italian venue Innichen.

Näslund, who qualified first, lived up to her top seeding by claiming another gold medal, bouncing back from fourth place in Arosa last time out, when she did not finish the final due to a crash.

Behind Näslund was her was her closest rival and defending World Cup champion Fanny Smith of Switzerland, who was second for the fourth time this season.

Brittany Phelan was third for Canada, in front of France's Marielle Berger Sabbatel.

The Canadian Sochi 2014 champion Marielle Thompson was fifth, winning the small final, followed in order by Ekaterina Maltseva of Russia, Jole Galli from Italy and Germany's Daniela Maier.

Ryan Regez won his first race of the season in the men's race ©Getty Images

Swiss skier Ryan Regez won the men's event and is the fifth winner in five races this season.

Frenchman Bastien Midol was second.

Reece Howden of Canada recovered from a sub-par qualification run to take the bronze medal, with Tristan Takats of Austria completing the grand final's four skiers.

Canada's Kevin Drury won the small final ahead of Marc Bischofberger of Switzerland, Austria's Johannes Rohrweck and Sweden's Erik Mobärg, who were respectively sixth to eighth.

Terence Tchiknavorian from France was eliminated in the quarter-finals, but retains his overall World Cup lead.

ANother World Cup competition is scheduled tomorrow.