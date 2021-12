Näslund continues 100 per cent record with third victory of Ski Cross World Cup season

Sweden's Sandra Näslund maintained her 100 per cent start to the season as she recorded her third straight Ski Cross World Cup victory in Val Thorens.

The double world champion sealed back-to-back victories at the French venue after winning yesterday's race.

Näslund edged out Olympic bronze medallist Fanny Smith of Switzerland in the big final to top the podium.

Marielle Thompson of Canada, Olympic ski cross champion at Sochi 2014, finished third.

Victory saw Näslund, who has now won all three events so far this season, extend her lead at the summit of the standings.

The Swedish star opened up a 114-point lead over Smith in second by virtue of her triumph today.

Also the men gave us a thrilling 🤯big final and in the end it was also World Champ @AlexFiva who took the win, yesterday's winner @terence_tchik🥈 and maiden podium for Simone Deromedis 🇮🇹🥉🥳💪#fisfreestyle #skicross #worldcup #bigfinal pic.twitter.com/Wo2zs3prti — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) December 12, 2021

Switzerland's world champion Alex Fiva won the men's event to deny Terence Tchiknavorian of France a second successive victory.

Fiva beat Tchiknavorian, who earned his first World Cup win yesterday, to the line in the big final.

Tchiknavorian held on for second, while Simone Deromedis of Italy took third.

The result was enough for the 29-year-old Frenchman to move into top spot on the overall leaderboard on 188 points, 33 clear of compatriot Bastien Midol.

There is a short turnaround for ski cross athletes as the next event on the circuit, in Arosa in Switzerland, begins tomorrow and concludes Wednesday (December 15).